20 marvelous things to do in NYC this week

Mon 9

NPR’S Ask Me Another The Bell House; 7:30pm; $20–$25

Put your brain to the test at this popular hour-long NPR show, in which host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton challenge puzzle masters, audience members and special guests with brainteasers and trivia tidbits.

Madame Morbid’s Trolley Tours Cadman Plaza Park; 7pm; $69–$129

Hop on a trolley outfitted to look like a Victorian funeral parlor—think chandeliers and velvet curtains—for a trip through the shadows of historic Brooklyn. The tour visits the secret location where Murder, Inc. disposed of bodies, alien abduction sites along the Brooklyn Bridge, a brothel and more. We particularly like the company’s hashtag: #rideordie.

Queerball UCBEast; 10:30pm; $5

Improv wizard Timothy Dunn welcomes veteran and newbie performers to take the stage at this bonkers variety show, which aims to create a safe space for LGBT acts. Witness musical comedy, stand-up, contortionism, improv and drag, and, if you're inspired, join Dunn onstage for a wild time of your own. The October edition features Mary Beth Barone, Audrey Stanfield, Sabina Demidovich, Megan Patsel, Jamie Machotka, Anne Cunningham and Rachel Joravsky.

Janelle James Album Release Show Knitting Factory; 8:30pm; $12

Deep, droll and in command of her deadpan vibe, James always guarantees a show of no-nonsense observations, subtle put-downs and killer punch lines. This year she opened for Chris Rock, and her world conquest has just begun. She takes the stage in Williamsburg to celebrate the release of her debut comedy album, Black and Mild. Joining her for the occasion are Roy Wood Jr., Cristela Alonzo, Nore Davis and Michelle Buteau.

Smash Gold Comedy New York Comedy Club; 7pm; $22

The very funny Ashley Gavin welcomes some of her favorite fellow stand-ups for this monthly New York Comedy Club takeover.

Next Level Anxiety The Pit Loft; 7pm; $7

Catch a screening of all five episodes of this new webseries, which combines sci-fi, fantasy and comedy to look at the current anxiety-producing social climate. The event kicks off with scary stories from the cast and crew. Let's face it, we could all use a shoulder to scream on.

Tue 10

A Drinking Game NYC Littlefield; 8pm; $12

At this alcohol-fueled event, a talented crew of actors performs a live reading of the 1996 slasher send-up, while everyone in the room looks out for buzzwords that cue people to drink. Even the actors take a swig whenever their character’s name is called, so the plot won’t be the only thing that gets twisted. You’re guaranteed a hit every time someone says “I’ll be right back.”

Wed 11

The NYC Pancakes & Booze Art Show M1-5; 7pm; $10–$20

Art and breakfast, together at last. Check out the works of over 100 artists at this show featuring a free pancake bar, live art and some of the coolest body painting ever. The laidback event has taken place in over 30 cities, focusing on local talents and bringing together lovers of art, and IHOP. Isn't that sweet.

Saved by the Bell: ’80s Variety Show Lot 45; 8pm; $7–$10

Tease out your bangs, scrunch up your socks and join Nancy Pop and Alyson Goodman for this ’80s-themed variety show featuring drag queens, comedians and musicians. On the evening's lineup: Meg McDermott, Daphne Sumtimez, Trumpet Grrrl, Cissy Walken and more. It's going to be rad.

Rob Cantrell: Live Album Recording Pete’s Candy Store; 9:30pm; free

The Doug Loves Movies podcast favorite and former Colbert Report performer takes the stage at Pete's Candy Store to record his first live album.

Katy Perry Barclays Center; 7pm; $30–$200

Recklessly appropriating EDM, hip-hop and house music, Katy Perry’s latest album, Witness, gets lost in its search for crossover appeal. But, what she lacks in current hits, she makes up for with an incredibly solid catalog of classic pop tunes (yes, even "I Kissed a Girl") and a taste for unabashed spectacle. Imagine a combination of her infamous Super Bowl halftime show and the recent video for her Migos-assisted track, "Bon Appétit," and you might come close to envisioning her bizarre yet empowering arena show.

Thu 12

Brooklyn Horror Film Festival at various locations; 7:30pm; $13–$18 per screening

Dive deep into the terrors and artistic triumphs of genre filmmaking at this annual festival, which features premieres of new scary movies like German thriller Cold Hell, the wild revenge ride Get My Gun and the vivid Turkish horror Housewife. Head to “Drunk Education: Final Girls,” a tipsy talk which focuses on Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween, Neve Campbell in Scream and the other female champions of the slasher genre (8–10pm); and check out after-parties at House of Wax, the Abbey and Cherry Tree throughout the weekend.

The Moth Mainstage: Hell-Bent St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church; 7:30pm; $40

The most trusted name in storytelling presents five top-notch raconteurs spinning yarns under the theme "Hell-Bent: Stories of Going for Broke." These talented tellers have developed their monologues with the help of the Moth's directors, so count on some especially spellbinding tales.

Mortified Littlefield; 8pm; $10

Ah, perspective. If only our teen selves knew that one day our angst would be so, well, utterly hilarious. At this reading, bold volunteers share their most embarrassing childhood diary entries, poems, songs and home videos. Seats are limited, so show up early to nab one.

Amanda Fania Benefit Event Kinfolk 94 Wythe; 9pm; donation of any amount

Lift others up by getting down at this event hosted by pioneering Latin-music label Fania and benefitting Mexico, Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands affected by recent natural disasters. Music comes courtesy of Oscar Nñ, DJ Bembona and Uproot Andy, and everyone that comes through the door gets a limited edition cassette mixtape of Fania classics.

Native Tongue: A Story Slam Harlem Stage; 7:30pm; $15

This storytelling competition created by Aman Ali highlights marginalized voices, inviting folks to tell their best tale in response to a specific theme. For this edition, John Fugelsang, Luqman Brown, Mama Akankè, Salim Ptah, Suzie Afridi and surprise guests serenade the audience with stories of "Home." Stick around after for a dance party with DJ LotusMoon.

Salt, Sound & Body Modrn Sanctuary; 9am; free

New wellness center Modrn Sanctuary invites you to its therapeutic Himalayan salt room for treatments led by master practitioners. Try aromatherapy, yoga, sound healing, meditation and more at this free day of healing experiences.

Golden Girls Bingo Q.E.D.; 7:30pm; $10

Cut yourself a slice of cheesecake and brush up on your favorite St. Olaf stories for this fan party at Q.E.D. hosted by Courtney Antonioli and Chris Chan Roberson. Play bingo to win prizes, and, of course, watch classic episodes of Golden Girls! Costumes are encouraged, so break out your satin robe and some Blanche-worthy rhinestones to serve it like you’re queen of the lanai.

Stone and Stone Show The Pit Loft; 8pm; $10

Adam and Todd Stone (who warmed hearts on Last Comic Standing and went bananas at the roasts of Dennis Rodman and George Takei) come at the crowd with stand-up, videos and sketch, plus sets from David Feldman, Jess Salomon and Jeff Cerulli.

TOKiMONSTA House of Yes; 10pm; $25

This is the stage name of L.A. producer Jennifer Lee, who makes psychedelic hip-hop with skittering electronic beats. Fans of Flying Lotus will likely dig her sound (in fact, she’s signed to the producer’s label, Brainfeeder). For this Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival gig, expect new tunes from her latest, Lune Rouge, written during the producer's recovery from brain surgery.