20 spectacular things to do in NYC this week

Mon 20

Re-Action: Are Reproductive Rights Safe in New York? Thoughtworks; 7pm; Free with R.S.V.P.

Rally+Rise hosts this eye-opening panel and discussion, at which experts such as Danielle Castaldi-Micca (Director of Political and Government Affairs, National Institute for Reproductive Health Action Fund), Susannah Pasquantonio (former Director of Women's Health Issues & Health Care Policy for New York State Senator Liz Krueger) and others speak upon what life post-Roe v. Wade would actually look like, and if our state is as progressive as we think. Lizz Winstead (Founder of Lady Parts Justice, Co-Creator of The Daily Show) acts as the moderator for the evening. Make sure to stick around for a letter-writing session to support the Reproductive Health Act following the event.

“Mummies” American Museum of Natural History; 10am; $22

Explore the lives and afterlives of the honored dead from Ancient Egypt and Peru at this cutting-edge exhibition, which details burial techniques and tomb designs and tells the stories of some of the royal faces buried under the sarcophagi.

Women’s Jazz Festival Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 7pm; free–$30

This annual event brings together a powerful group of soul, blues and funk performers to celebrate the leading ladies of jazz. This year's fest commemorates the centennial birthday of one of the genre's greats, Ella Fitzgerald. Mar 20 features scholars, artists and archivists discussing her legacy.

Tue 21

Roof Books: Book Party & Reading Le Poisson Rouge; 7pm; free

Bookworms unite to get lit for literature with poets and writers such as Marie Buck (Goodnight Marie, May God Have Mercy on Your Soul), Anna Vitale (Detroit, Detroit) and David Buuck (Noise in the Face Of). All three authors will read from their new books, then mingle with fans.

The First Love Story: Adam, Eve and Us Barnes and Noble 86th & Lexington Ave; 7pm; free

Author Bruce Feiler discusses his new book, which shows how our understanding of the first biblical partnership has influenced our social and sexual culture.

Symphonic Storyboards Rose Theater; 7:30pm; $15–$85.50

The Philharmonia Orchestra of New York presents the ultimate audio-visual experience, performing music by Wagner, Verdi and Rimsky-Korsakov with the accompaniment of original films by Daniel Brodie (projection designer to Kanye West and Mariah Carey) and the winners of PONY's orchestral film competition.

Steve Boi: Shade Built My Empire Strand Book Store; 7pm; free with book purchase or $15 Strand gift card

Eyewear designer and fashion insider Boi shares his story of building his own brand from scratch in his new memoir.

Trivia Tuesdays The Sackett; 8pm; free

Don’t let the Sackett’s stacked drink menu blur your trivia skills, because you need to bring your A-game for five unpredictable rounds. You have to keep up with music, visual and mystery rounds if you want to win eternal glory (at least, until the next game, two weeks later).

La Culturists Live: I Don’t Think So, Honey! Littlefield; 8pm; $8, at the door $10

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang—the witty comic masterminds behind the addicting pop culture podcast Las Culturistas—take the stage of Littlefield with the best segment of the podcast, a one-minute rant called "I Don't Think So, Honey." 50 comedians—including Cole Escola, Phoebe Robinson, Sasheer Zamata, Dylan Marron, Jo Firestone, Aparna Nancherla and Julio Torres—will be granted one minute each to go on a fabulously bitchy screed. Gird your loins.

Salty Brine: Dean. Maybe Frank. Maybe Sammy. Pangea; 7:30pm, $20, plus $20 minimum

The outré actor-writer continues his terrific Spectacular Living Record Collection Cabaret series, in which he weaves classic pop albums into funny, perceptive tapestries of queer storytelling. This edition puts a Rat Pack spin on Radiohead’s OK Computer.

Sweet Slipper Room 9pm; $5–$7

Seth Herzog's weekly mainstay has been going strong for over a decade, featuring guests like Justin Long, Caroline Rhea and Ilana Glazer, plus scads of downtown stand-ups and, quite often, Herzog's mother.

Wed 22

Queer Studies & LGBT Representation in Comics Strand Book Store; 7pm; $15

Join legendary artist Phil Jimenez, queer comics scholars Ramzi Fawaz and Margaret Galvin and cartoonist Jennifer Camper as they discuss the influence of queer creators and characters in influential mainstream series like The Uncanny X-Men and convention-breaking indie series and zines.

Comedians You Should Know The Gutter; 9pm; $5

This weekly showcase began in downtown Chicago in 2008 and has since branched out to West Hollywood and NYC. The theme: local names who are about to make it big. This week's lineup includes Mark Normand, Kerry Coddette, Emma Willmann, Dusty Slay, Michael Joyce and host Saurin Choksi. Catch 'em in an intimate venue while you still can.

Let’s See, What Else? Poco Bar; 8pm; free

Courtney Maginnis and Tom Delgado host comedians from Comedy Central, Adult Swim and more at this weekly laugh fest. The Jan 11 edition features Kevin McCaffrey, Liza Treyger, Geoffrey Asmus and Mike Cross.

At the Drive-In Terminal 5; 8pm; $35–$40

The Texas post-hardcore act reunites for the second time since its demise in 2001. This go-round you can expect to get a taste of the crew’s highly anticipated forthcoming album in•ter a•li•a.

Thu 23

Golem Gets Married Drom; 7pm; $20, at the door $25

Back in the days of Dirty Dancing, resorts in the Catskills would end the summer season with an over-the-top fake Jewish wedding, with klezmer performances, drag queens and shenanigans. Badass klezmer-rock band Golem recreates the good times of old at this immersive wedding party, featuring a chuppah, chair-lifting, a bridal party and plenty of cake. And the best part: you don't have to come bearing gifts.

Reductress Presents: Mouth Time Live! Union Hall; 8pm; $8, at the door $10

Comedic dynamo Phoebe Robinson joins the batty editors of Reductress Queen (Nicole Silverberg) and Dikoda (Rachel Wenitsky) for a bizarre and hilarious taping of their beloved satirical podcast.

Yo La Tengo & Ensemble The Town Hall; 8pm; $45–$55

The long-running indie-rock trio adds a layer of improvisation to its deep songbook, performing with inventive locals including cornetist Taylor Ho Bynum and guitarist Mary Halvorson.

Slideshow Goshko KGB Bar; 7pm; free

Award-winning storyteller Leslie Goshko brings her showcase night of self-deprecating stories back to KGB Bar. Catch bizarre and spellbinding tales from American Horror Story's Mat Fraser, The New York Times' Catie Lazarus and UCB's Gastor Almonte. You can also expect some hardcore literary-themed trivia and other surprises in KGB’s theater room.

TALE: NYC’s Finest Storytelling KGB Bar; 9:30pm; $5

Show up for first-class yarn spinning at Harmon Leon's storytelling night that regularly features folks from SNL, NPR, Comedy Central and VICE. This edition's lineup: Louie Katz, Jena Friedman, Joe Raiola and Brenda Cullerton.