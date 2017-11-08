  • Blog
A Beyonce-themed pop-up bar is coming to Brooklyn

By David Goldberg Posted: Wednesday November 8 2017, 4:08pm

Photograph: Courtesy Schure Media

Brooklyn is about to get in formation.

New Yorkers will be able to toast the legacy of supreme overlord Beyoncé next month at Carroll Gardens bar Leyenda. Starting December 1, the female-owned spot will rename itself “Sleyenda,” and will be decked out with disco balls, sparkly reindeer and Day of the Dead nutcrackers, along with menus printed on Beyoncé Christmas cards.

Expect a steady stream of hits from the untouchable diva's two-decade career, but don't expect any surprise appearances from Queen Bey herself. 

You can check out Leyenda's menu here

