A brand-new Target is opening in Midtown Manhattan this year

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday March 20 2017, 2:03pm

Rendering: Courtesy Target

Get ready, shoppers! The suburbs’ favorite multi-purpose store is opening a new location in Manhattan, and it’s opening very soon.

It was announced this morning that a 43,000-square-foot store is coming to Herald Square this October. Even though we were already excited for the Target in the East Village in 2018 and the one in Hell’s Kitchen in 2019, this one just skipped to the top of the list.

The Herald Square spot on 34th Street will actually be the third Target in Manhattan, joining the ones in Harlem and Tribeca. It’ll have two floors, and it will sell apparel, home decor, pharmaceutical goods and groceries. So yeah, you’ll never have to go to another store again. 

