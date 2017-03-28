  • Blog
A Breaking Bad-themed restaurant is opening in New York next weekend

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday March 28 2017, 5:21pm

Photograph: Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

Gothamites will soon get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to eat fried chicken from a fast-food chain that fronts as a lucrative meth lab. (Breaking Bad fans know what we're talking about.)

Los Pollos Hermanos, helmed by the fictional Gustavo Fring (Walter White's arch nemesis), is popping up in NYC for one weekend only (April 9-10) to promote Fring's appearance on an upcoming episode of Better Call Saul.

The restaurant will be located at 243 Pearl St in FiDi and, if its prior pop-ups in Austin and L.A. are any indication, will be serving breakfast tacos, burgers and burritos.

Presumably not laced with Blue Sky.

A post shared by Melany 🎀 (@mellybearr) on

A post shared by Austin 360 (@austin360) on

