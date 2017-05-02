A cute new indie book store just opened in Cobble Hill

Crowded sidewalk! A post shared by Books Are Magic (@booksaremagicbk) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

Early this year, Brooklyn lost one of its best bookstores when BookCourt closed its doors for good. But for Boerum Hill residents craving a neighborhood spot to read and share great literature, a new hope arises. The Vacationers and Modern Lovers author Emma Straub and her husband Michael Fusco-Straub just opened Books Are Magic, a new spot on Smith Street that aims to be the "friendliest bookstore in Brooklyn," according to Straub.

Based at 225 Smith Street, the new shop features a wide range of obscure and buzzy books for children and adults, and already has a stacked lineup of events for its opening month, including a talk from J. Courtney Sullivan and a book party for Straub's newest release, Modern Lovers. With former employees from a wide range of NYC bookstores, Books Are Magic will hopefully be a new bastion of discovery for young and longtime readers. You can learn more about the shop on Straub's website.