New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best bookstores in NYC

Find the best bookstore NYC has to offer from our favorite picks including specialty and used bookstores

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Tiffany Gibert
&
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

New York’s one of the most literary cities in the world, and that’s never more evident than when wandering in its brilliant independent bookstores and specialty bookshops. And because Amazon’s recommendations have got nothing on a face-to-face chat with a professional bookseller, find the best bookstore NYC has to offer for browsing new fiction or picking up the year’s best books.

Here's a list of our favorites—listed alphabetically, of course.

RECOMMENDED: The Best Bookstore Cafés in NYC

Find the best bookstore in NYC

Albertine
Photo: Jess Nash

1. Albertine

  • Shopping
  • Upper East Side

Albertine offers the largest selection of French-language literature in the United States, with more than 14,000 titles from 30 French-speaking countries. The two-floor space is truly an escapist's dream, with a designated reading room with lush sofas and armchairs, all housed in the French embassy on the Upper East Side.

Read more
Astoria Bookshop
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Astoria Bookshop

  • Shopping
  • Bookstores
  • Astoria

Independent bookstores are sadly rare in Queens, but Astoria Bookshop delivers a much-needed dose of lit to the neighborhood. Though on the small side, there’s a solid selection of fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books, and staffers are happy to hunt down anything you can’t find.

Events like readings, storytelling sessions and book clubs—many of which highlight local writers–prove that Queens is an artsy borough, too.

Read more
Advertising
Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore
Photo: Courtesy of Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore

3. Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore

  • Shopping
  • Bookstores
  • Lower East Side

A welcome counterpoint to corporate, big-box bookstores (though those are quickly disappearing too), Bluestockings is volunteer-run and resolutely radical. The Lower East Side shop is a social justice clearinghouse, specializing in books exploring race, gender, globalization, climate change and other pertinent issues of the day.

Its calendar features a wide range of events, with everything from a sewing circle to a discussion about working in adult entertainment, and there’s a café where you can fuel your visit—the goodies are vegan and organic, of course.

Read more
Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks
Photograph: Courtesy Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks

4. Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks

  • Shopping
  • Bookstores
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

If you know your Fuchsia Dunlop from your Irma Rombauer, hoof it to Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks. The East Village store, founded in 1997, is the place for chefs, gourmands and amateur home cooks to find literary inspiration. Slotnick offers a well-curated selection of cookbooks in the surprisingly spacious shop, and you’ll find fascinating, out-of-print relics of New York food history.

Oh, and there may be a tasting when you visit, if you’re lucky.

Read more
Advertising
Book-Off
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. Book-Off

  • Shopping
  • Bookstores
  • Midtown West

This used bookstore in Midtown is the NYC outlet of a Japanese chain, and the discounts are particularly deep—check out the selection of $1 books. The manga selection is extensive, and folks interested in learning Japanese can pick up a number of language books or simply immerse themselves in the culture via video games and movies from the island nation. Thrifty sorts can get an even bigger bargain by selling old books and obsolete CDs and DVDs.

Read more
Advertising
Community Bookstore
Photograph: Alex Strada

7. Community Bookstore

  • Shopping
  • Bookstores
  • Park Slope
  • price 1 of 4

What does Park Slope's Community Bookstore have over most other New York bookstores? First, the shop's a great place to find literary journals. Second, in addition to its knowledgeable staff and well-stocked shelves, it's got a bookstore turtle. Need we say more?

Read more

8. Dear Friend Books

At Dear Friend in Bed-Stuy, a bar runs through the space selling hot, iced, and fermented teas, and owner Anna Sergeeva hopes to sell natural wine, beer and sake soon. In addition to the cafe, Dear Friend has hosted open mic nights, poetry readings and meditation in the building's large backyard since the shop opened this summer at 343A Tompkins Ave.

Those who take the time to browse the shelves at Dear Friend will be rewarded with a curated collection of vintage books ranging from $5 to several thousand dollars. They're organized thoughtfully in categories based on the seven chakras. The crown section contains poetry books, for example, while the throat section features books about language and communication. 

Advertising
Advertising
McNally Jackson Books
Photograph: Courtesy of McNally Jackson Books

11. McNally Jackson Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookstores
  • Nolita
  • price 1 of 4

McNally Jackson features one of the city's most thoughtfully curated selections of nonfiction, novels, hard-to-find magazines, children's books and, most notably, poetry. Their staff picks are always impeccable, as are the tasty pastries offered in the in-store café. 

Gliding through the stacks in the multi-story Seaport location offers serious main character energy.

Read more
The powerHouse Arena
Photograph: Courtesy The powerHouse Arena

12. The powerHouse Arena

  • Shopping
  • Toys and games
  • DUMBO
  • price 1 of 4

Dumbo darling powerHouse publishes its own coveted photo books, but the company's loftlike space and gallery sells everything from cheeky birthday cards to the hottest memoirs. Its built-in stadium seating also provides the perfect venue for readings from authors like Gary Shteyngart and Tavi Gevinson.

Read more
Advertising
The Ripped Bodice
Photograph: By Megan Kantor

13. The Ripped Bodice

  • Shopping
  • Shopping & Style

A romance-only bookstore aptly called The Ripped Bodice is now open in Brooklyn, and it's stocked with scores of books you’ll want to add to your bookshelf. Expect a diverse and inclusive section of romance books, including historical romance novels and LGBTQ+ stories. The Ripped Bodice is also planning a robust calendar of events with author signings, book clubs and writing workshops. Find it in Park Slope. 

 

Read more
Strand Book Store
Strand Bookstore

14. Strand Book Store

  • Shopping
  • Bookstores
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

As the Strand's tagline boasts, this store's got 18 miles of books, almost all at discounted prices. If you spend enough time here, you can find just about anything, from that out-of-print Victorian book on manners to the kitschiest of sci-fi pulp.

The original location is near Union Square, but there's now a smaller satellite location in the Upper West Side, too.

Read more
Advertising
Troubled Sleep
Photograph: Courtesy of Troubled Sleep

15. Troubled Sleep

Troubled Sleep in Park Slope grew from a collective of street-side book sellers. Troubled Sleep focuses on art and leftist books, along with history and philosophy where "we try to keep it radical," owner Alex Brooks said. It sells both new and used books with a mix of popular titles along with more obscure authors.

Read more
Unnameable Books
Photograph: Jonathan Aprea

16. Unnameable Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookstores
  • Prospect Heights
  • price 1 of 4

This haven carries a wide variety of genres—though owner Adam Tobin namechecks its poetry and philosophy sections as being particularly good—and can satisfy any lit craving. If you’re on the hunt for bargain tomes, hit up the shop's selection of used books, many of which can be found on carts outside the Prospect Heights store for as little as $1.

Read more
Advertising
WORD
Photograph: Courtesy of Word Bookstore

17. WORD

  • Shopping
  • Bookstores
  • Greenpoint
  • price 1 of 4

You won't mind braving the G train to make it to Greenpoint's friendly literary outpost. With another store recently opened in Jersey City, WORD is living proof that a genuine devotion to good books can defy economical odds.

Read more
Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.