A dazzling light installation is coming to Brookfield Place this month

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday November 2 2017, 2:23pm

Photograph: Courtesy Brookfield Place

Get your camera ready: New York will be coated in dazzling Christmas lights pretty soon. And one of the festive displays we can't wait to see is the Luminaries installation at Brookfield Place

In honor of the stunning arrangement, comprising 650 LED lanterns hanging from the ceiling, there will be a special lighting ceremony on Tuesday, November 28 at 5:30pm. Check it out and enjoy free performances, sweets and make sure to pack your skates and enjoy ice-skating along the waterfront. 

