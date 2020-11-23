The best places to go ice-skating in NYC
Lace up your skates and head to our favorite spots for the best indoor and outdoor ice-skating NYC has to offer
It's time to lace up your skates—the best ice skating rinks in NYC are waiting for you. As one of the most beloved cities to spend the holidays in, NYC has plenty of indoor and outdoor rinks where you can glide and practice your toe jumps. To help narrow down your options, we’ve ranked the top places to go, from the iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center or lower-key rinks at NYC parks like Central Park. You can even make a full-day out of it when you shop at one of the city’s best holiday markets, followed by sipping hot chocolate and skating on The Rink at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. If you'd rather stay warm while on the ice, there are many all-weather indoor rinks, including spots that offer roller skating.
Best places for ice-skating in NYC
1. The Rink at Rockefeller Center
The Rink is open every day from 8:30am until Midnight through Easter Sunday. Frankly, October through mid-November is the best and cheapest time to have your moment with the bronze gilded statue of the Greek legend Prometheus. A ticket costs you only $25 to skate versus $33, which is peak holiday price. One thing's for sure, whether the weather is frigid or balmy, nothing stands in the way of New Yorkers and their time on the ice. Fun fact: The attraction, which first opened on Christmas Day in 1936, was meant to be temporary, but it has stood the test of time to become one of the most coveted things to do in New York, especially during the holidays.
2. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park Rink
If you want to eat, shop and go ice-skating all in one-go, The Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park is the spot. The 17,000-square-foot outdoor rink is still free and open late, however, you’ll still have to shell out $20 to rent skates (or BYO). Reservations and skate rentals must be made in advance online (rental prices change depending the day and time) this year, and fewer skaters will be on the ice at one time, which is good for skaters looking for a less hectic time on the ice. In the past, skaters and spectators used to be able to keep warm inside tents. Now, they'll have to brave the cold in separate areas for those waiting to get on the ice and those coming off the ice. And instead of placing your belongings in a locker, each skater will be given a free drawstring bag to put their shoes in and keep on their backs as they glide across the ice. Still, it’s a veritable winter wonderland: After your time on the ice, warm up with hot chocolate at the new The Lodge Deck rinkside.
3. Industry City Ice Rink by Volvo
Industry City is opening its ice rink by Volvo this year in Courtyard 5/6 will be open during the winter season every Thursday-Sunday until March 1. (It will also be larger than last year's rink!) And when you're not skating on the heated outdoor rink, decorated with tons of holiday décor, you can grab a cup of hot chocolate from Frying Pan Brooklyn next door. Tickets are $12 per person, with skate rentals costing $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased on-site at Industry City or online.
4. The Vale Rink at the William Vale
Did you know you can take in stunning skyline views atop The William Vale while on your ice skates? The hotel's 23rd floor rooftop is the home of Vale Rink, where you can do your spins and lutzes high above Brooklyn with major views of Manhattan's skyline. Doing laps at the rink is $20 for adults and $12 for kids, which includes skate rentals. The new Vale Rink has a big advantage that other NYC rinks don't have— it's made with synthetic ice by Glice which is said to provide a smoother glide than the natural stuff. It doesn't require much maintenance and sticks around even if the temperature goes above freezing.
5. Ice-skating at the LeFrak Center
Ahh, is there anything more picturesque than Prospect Park during the fall and winter? We have a feeling you’ll be spending a lot of time there this season, particularly for the park’s massive arena, which transforms from roller rink to ice haven come wintertime. From outdoor and indoor ice-skating and figure skating to hockey, curling and broomball, there’s plenty of sports to try. And the walk through the park’s foliage is worth the price in admission. Ice skating is just $7.50 to $11 per person.
6. Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers
There’s no need to wait until winter to glide across the two NHL-size rinks at this megacomplex—they’re open year-round for general skating as well as hockey and figure skating. Unlike most indoor ice arenas, this one doesn’t feel like a cave; ample windows afford sweeping views of the Hudson River to the west. You can book a freestyle skate session, which you can book here. Skate rentals and its rink locker rooms are not available this year.
7. Riverbank State Park Ice Skating Rink
This sizable outdoor rink is open to the public Friday through Sunday and has a roof to prevent December snows and April showers alike from raining on your Ice Capades. And since Riverbank State Park overlooks the Hudson, you’ll have nice views of the river and the George Washington Bridge as a backdrop. You could even stop by Sofrito, which is on the premises, after a brisk day of skating. It costs just $5 ($3 for kids) to skate unless you need to rent skates, which costs $6.
8. Wollman Rink in Central Park
If you decide to check out this famed rink, be prepared for hordes of children and slow-moving newbies. There won’t be room for speed skating or fancy tricks, but braving the crowds is worth it for the priceless Central Park scenery. It's $12 to skate during the week, $19 to skate on the weekends, and $10 to rent skates (cash only).
9. Lasker Rink
The second Donald-branded skating venue isn’t quite as popular as Wollman Rink, which means you just might be able to hit your Apolo Ohno stride. The rink is open until 10pm on Friday and Saturday nights. When the ice isn’t available to the public, good odds are there’s a hockey game or practice happening; if you’re a puck fan, stop by to cheer on the adult and youth teams that frequent the spot. This year, the rink will be operating at a limited number of guests based on a first-come, first-serve basis, so there will be no reservations or advanced tickets needed.
10. Abe Stark Rink
This seaside rink keeps people flocking to the area even after Coney Island's theme parks have closed. The 40-year-old venue began its life as the Ravenhall Baths, a saltwater swimming pool that was quite the Coney Island hotspot in its day. It was destroyed by fire in 1963, after which the space was converted into a destination for the heavily sweatered and uncoordinated. Saturday, Sunday and holiday sessions last only for four hours a pop, from noon to 4pm on Thursday, December 26 through Wednesday, January 1, 2020. On Saturdays, it's open from 2-4pm. It's $10 to skate and $5 per skate rental.
11. World Ice Arena
Need some skating tips before you attempt to navigate Manhattan’s obstacle-ridden ice? Head to this Queens arena, where dozens of weekly classes are available in addition to daily open sessions. If you need to refuel after all that gliding, the World Ice Cafe serves rinkside grub during most public skating hours. It's $7 to skate on weekdays, $10 on weekends (starting Friday at 7pm) and holidays; skate rental is $6. You must register online before you arrive to skate.
12. City Ice Pavilion
World Ice’s sister arena has the added benefit of a second, smaller skating area for spillover. The five boroughs’ only rooftop rink, it stretches to NHL size under a weatherproof air dome. (If it’s good enough to withstand Canadian temperatures, it can handle the wussy NYC winter.) The additional rink—made of synthetic material—gives smelly adult-leaguers a place to practice their hockey stops while you enjoy your leisurely laps. It's just $7 to skate during the week and $10 to skate on the weekends. Skate rental is $6. You must register online before showing up to skate.
