A doggie prom is coming to NYC to give your pet the best night of their life

Here’s a prom you’ll actually want to remember. If you’re a proud dog-owner who would much rather go on a date with your four-legged bestie than your significant other, this event is for you!

Puppy Prom 2017: Diamonds and Bow Ties (yes, that’s the theme) is coming to NYC on June 10th. You and your pooch are expected to sport your best black tie attire at this Toyota-sponsored affair, which is bound to be reminiscent of your high school prom (sans the drama).

Enjoy a delicious hot and cold buffet (and dog treats!) before shaking your tails on the dancefloor to tunes provided by a live DJ. There will also be a “Prom Walk” fashion show for all fuzzy guests. Don't worry if you run out of storage on your phone—a professional photographer will be around to capture every butt sniff.

And it wouldn’t be prom without a little friendly competition! Not only will one lucky male and female canine be crowned king and queen, but there will be a parent lip-sync battle, too. Sounds like a proper prom to us! (Which means the next morning will be ruff).

Early bird tickets are still up for grabs ($30; get tickets here), and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Yorkie911—a non-profit organization that rescues and protects Yorkshire Terriers and other small dog breeds.

Location: Toyota of Manhattan, 645 11th Avenue. Jun 10 1–5pm.

Oh, and in case you need some outfit inspiration...

