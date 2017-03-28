Six fun things to do with your dog besides going to the park

We love our pets more than anything (especially the dog that gives hugs). However, being a proud pooch owner in the city can be ruff. Unless you work at a pet-friendly office, your four-legged bestie is probably cooped up at home, anxiously awaiting your return.

Sure, responsible owners either hire a dog walker or take the extra time to run home and relieve their furry friend at one of the best NYC parks, but what about the dog lover who treats their pooch more like a soulmate than, y'know, a pet? You know the type: They would rather hang out with their pooch than anyone else, which is probably why their dog's Instagram account has more followers than their own.

Don't get us wrong, we're not judging. Hell, we are those people! That's why we're so happy that we have not only some of the greatest dog-friendly restaurants and bars around but special events and activities that are fun for both humans and canines. In fact, there are several dog-friendly events coming up that have us wagging our tails. Snag your tickets now and treat your dog to a night out on the town! They love you unconditionally, so, yeah, we think they deserve it.

Doggie Easter Egg Hunt ; April 1

The Salty Paw wants you to bring your super-sniffer to this cute event, at which your pooch can hunt down hundreds of Easter eggs filled with puppy-friendly treats. There's also a costume contest, so make sure to bring bunny ears.

Pints & Puppies ; April 2

If you're only interested in socializing with dogs, now's your chance. Head to Stone Street Tavern to sip craft beers and drink specials in the presence of your fuzzy bestie while mingling with other pet owners (and their dogs) too. There will also be a photo booth, so get ready to take a bazillion pet selfies.

Open Bark Night ; April 6

If you’ve been itching for a fun night out but don’t want to feel guilty about leaving your furry BFF behind, then this event is for you! Make a date with your dog by inviting him or her to share laughs (or barks) during Open Bark Night—a live, stand-up comedy show hosted by Bark & Co, which is centered around the dog life. The ticket price gets you bottomless pizza, wine and beer, tons of laughs, fart jokes and the chance to meet and snuggle a crowd full of dogs. Is this the best deal in town? We think so!

Yappy Hour ; April 8

Wonder Bar is hosting a grand opening party at Asbury Boardwalk in New Jersey for you and your dog! There will be live acoustic music as well as drinks for humans and pups. Proceeds from the event benefit the Asbury Boardwalk Rescue.

DOGA; April 11

Downward dog has never been more literal. “Doga” is yoga, but with dogs! Yogis of all shapes, sizes and breeds can enjoy practicing normal yoga poses—think the classic Lion King stance—in a fun setting. The whole purpose of the event is to strengthen and deepen the relationship you have with your canine, while increasing flexibility and muscular strength.

Puppy Prom ; June 10

A prom for dogs? Er, where was this when we were seventeen? You and your pooch can sport your best black tie attire during this bash, which is sure to be reminiscent of your high school days (minus the drama). There will be a "Prom Walk" contest, food and beverages for human and canine attendees and a DJ. A photographer will be around to take photos of you and your four-legged date so you will always cherish and remember the evening.