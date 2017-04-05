  • Blog
A flood watch has been issued for New York City

By Clayton Guse Posted: Wednesday April 5 2017, 6:33pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/samchills

On Wednesday, New Yorkers were met with delightful weather. The sun came out, temperatures exceeded 60 degrees and people on the street were legitimately smiling about the fact that spring had finally arrived. But, like a tasty cup of boba tea, all good things in NYC disappear as quickly as they appear.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for New York City and the surrounding area beginning at 8am Thursday morning and running through 2pm on Friday. Rain is forecasted to start falling at around 3am on Thursday, and isn't expected to let up until Friday afternoon. In all, one and a half to two inches of rain is expected, which will "exacerbate already swollen rivers and streams," according to the NWS.

It's important to remember that this flood watch is not yet a full-blown flood warning—it's simply a reminder that there's a good chance that Gotham will be too wet to handle over the next two days. It can be easy to scoff at these types of weather warnings, especially after last month's underwhelming blizzard, but you definitely don't want to be surprised when the city beings to feel the wrath of Zeus. 

The heavy rains could lead to sewage overflow across the Hudson Valley, as was the case upstate last month when snow rapidly melted near Albany. But if widespread flooding actually does take place this week, poop in the rivers will be the least of our problems.

