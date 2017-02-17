  • Blog
A Frida Kahlo-inspired restaurant is opening in Chelsea

By Alyson Penn Posted: Friday February 17 2017, 12:04pm

Photograph: Dagli Orti/REX/Shutterstock

Artists worldwide have claimed Frida Kahlo as a major inspiration for their work, but not as many restaurateurs have. Colombian-born couple Fernando and Paula Lopez are opening a tapas restaurant in Chelsea (525 W 29th St) inspired by the surrealist Mexican artist.

The spot, aptly named Kahlo, will have subtle references to the artist and La Casa Azul woven into the decor and on the menu, which will include small plates like sopa de lima with chicken broth and homemade empanadas, and large plates like braised chicken and a fish of the day. The restaurant plans to open its doors in September. 

