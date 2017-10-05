A full-blown pumpkin patch is coming to Governors Island this month

The amount of pumpkin patches in New York City is pretty sparse, but thanks to The Trust for Governors Island, Halloween revelers are getting one more. Beginning October 21, the car-free oasis will debut "Pumpkin Point," an autumnal paradise.

More than 2,000 plump pumpkins will dominate Picnic Point, which folks can pick and take home. Go and do some leaf peeping (the leaves are already transforming), hit up Little Eva's for hot or cold cider, ghoulash and pumpkin spice treats and then hitch a hayride back to the ferry before you head home to carve that gourd. Extra bonus for the little ones: Kids can go trick-or-treating at the historic houses in Nolan Park from 2–5pm on Saturday 28.

The pumpkin patch will be open for just two weekends (October 21–22 and Oct 28–29), so be sure to mark your calendar.

