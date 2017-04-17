  • Blog
A giant fashion show will be projected on the Empire State Building this week

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday April 17 2017, 3:09pm

Photograph: Toni Frissell
Carolyn Schnurer bikini, May 1947 Harper’s Bazaar

The Empire State Building is turning into a giant billboard on Wednesday, with massive projections of fashion images that will put Times Square’s posters to shame.

Prior light shows on the Empire State Building featured giant animals and artwork from the Whitney, but this year’s will be like having a front-row seat at New York Fashion Week. Spanning 42 floors of the building (that’s nine more floors than it covered in 2015) and rising 500 feet high, the show will feature iconic fashion images of everyone from Audrey Hepburn to Kate Moss, including iconic works by the likes of Andy Warhol.

The light show is in celebration of Harper Bazaar’s 150th anniversary and Tiffany & Co., and it'll be presented by Glenda Bailey, editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar, and Jennifer De Winter, senior vice president of the Americas of Tiffany & Co. You’ll be able to see it on the northern side of the building from 8:30pm to midnight on April 19. 

Next on the lights schedule is green lights on April 22 for Earth Day then yellow and orange lights on April 25 for Project Sunshine Week. Yes, you should Instagram all of them.

 

Gwyneth Paltrow, March 2012 Harper’s Bazaar
Photograph: Terry Richardson

 

 

 

 

 

Reese Witherspoon, February 2016 Harper’s Bazaar
Photograph: Alexi Lubormirski

 

 

 

 

 

 

November 1920 Harper’s Bazaar
Illustration: Erté

 

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Patrick Demarchelier
Stephanie Seymour, February 2002 Harper’s Bazaar

 

 

By Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Dad in W
Dad in W

Who's going to broadcast the audio?