A giant Japanese food hall is coming to Brooklyn

Sunset Park's warehouse playground (Industry City) is about to become a food-lover's fantasy with the spring 2018 opening of Japan Village, a 20,000 square-foot food hall and market specializing in Asian delicacies. Located at the complex's Building 4 near Third Avenue, it will be the largest of Industry City's markets, and will feature vendor offerings like noodles, matcha drinks, octopus balls, savory pancakes, sweet rice cakes, sushi and produce from Asian countries. Crain's reports that Takuya Yoshida, who runs the Sunrise Mart supermarket chain, is a partner in the venture.

