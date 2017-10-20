  • Blog
A giant Japanese food hall is coming to Brooklyn

By David Goldberg Posted: Friday October 20 2017, 5:36pm

Photograph: Yelp/Minami N.

Sunset Park's warehouse playground (Industry City) is about to become a food-lover's fantasy with the spring 2018 opening of Japan Village, a 20,000 square-foot food hall and market specializing in Asian delicacies. Located at the complex's Building 4 near Third Avenue, it will be the largest of Industry City's markets, and will feature vendor offerings like noodles, matcha drinks, octopus balls, savory pancakes, sweet rice cakes, sushi and produce from Asian countries. Crain's reports that Takuya Yoshida, who runs the Sunrise Mart supermarket chain, is a partner in the venture. 

Staff writer
By David Goldberg 305 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

