A giant outdoor beer garden is coming to the Hudson River waterfront

Now would probably be a good time to remind yourself where the nearest PATH station is. The Jersey City waterfront is about to get an outdoor riverfront beer garden that sounds like the ultimate summer hangout spot.

Lutze Biergarten opens this Friday, May 5. (As in, Cinco de Mayo. So… either the owners are extremely over-confident or these guys have really got their shit together.) The ambitious, cross-cultural Cinco de Mayo Grand Opening Celebration will feature over 100 vendors, drinks, food, games, live music and even fireworks!

As you may have guessed from the bar’s name, the venue will be serving a variety of German and craft beer, as well as cocktails and the type of food you’d expect from a large, outdoor beer hall. Namely, bratwurst and pretzels.

Patrons will be able to do more than just take in the views of the NYC skyline, as well. There are plans to feature outdoor party favorites like shuffleboard, corn hole and even giant Jenga. Though, you should probably try your hand at that one before you down a keg.

Once it opens, Lutze Biergarten will be located on the waterfront just south of 3 Second Street.