A giant outdoor food festival is coming to Tribeca next month

Posted: Monday April 24 2017, 6:36pm

Photograph: Phyllis B. Dooney

One of the city’s best outdoor food festivals is returning on May 20.

For the 23rd year, Taste of Tribeca will bring some of the ritzy neighborhood’s top chefs and restaurants together for an afternoon street festival to raise money for PS 150 and PS 234.

You can find the full list of this year’s participating restaurants on the official site, but some highlights include three Michelin star recipients (Bouley, Brushstroke and Jungsik) as well as three notable new additions (Bâtard, Schnippers and Yves).

A general tasting card for the event ($45 early bird, $55 day of event) will get you six tastes from participating restaurants and three drinks. That may not sound like a lot, but the “tastes” are generally pretty large portions. The drinks can include beer and cider from the Beer and Cider Tour of Tribeca which is back for the third year, featuring beers and ciders sourced from New York breweries at bars in the neighborhood.

New for this year’s event is an interactive past-making station for kids, from the chefs at Eataly NYC Downtown, and a Vespa raffle! Who doesn’t like a Vespa raffle?

