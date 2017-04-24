These are now the most expensive neighborhoods in NYC

When it comes to New York real estate prices, Brooklyn is still climbing.

Now that the figures for the first quarter of 2017 have been released, it’s easy to see some clear trends in the city’s real estate market. One big takeaway—that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who’s been apartment hunting lately—is that Brooklyn continues to catch up with Manhattan in high-end sales.

Of the top ten most expensive neighborhoods in the city, a whopping four were located in Brooklyn at the start of this year. Brooklyn Heights saw the largest price appreciation in the city with a 127% year-over-year increase, followed by Boerum Hill (104%) and DUMBO (76%).

The six other neighborhoods rounding out the list were all in Manhattan. (The most expensive neighborhood, once again, was TriBeCa.) See an in-depth rundown of the top ten priciest parts of the city at PropertyShark.