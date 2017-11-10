A Guy Fieri-inspired bar crawl is coming to Manhattan

On Saturday, November 18, a gaggle of adults will embark on a bar crawl through Manhattan with a simple mission: get plastered and celebrate the life of celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

The crawl is the second annual FieriCon, and it will kick off at the Hog Pit at 1pm. From there, attendees will run through a gauntlet of bars (the full list will be announced closer to the date) before coming to a fiery finish at Guy’s American Kitchen in Times Square. “You do not have to dress like Guy Fieri,” the crawl’s website notes, “but it is highly encouraged.”

There is no word on whether Fieri, whose over-the-top persona and ridiculous outfits have inspired a countless number of memes, will be in attendance, but it’s pretty safe to assume that he’ll sit this one out. He did not attend the first annual FieriCon in 2016, presumably because the event is one long, drawn out joke.

