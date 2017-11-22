A Hamilton star won Dancing With the Stars last night

A post shared by Jordan Fisher (@jordan_fisher) on Nov 21, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

He’s young, scrappy and the winner of Dancing With the Stars!

Last night, Jordan Fisher won the 25th season of the dance competition TV show. Fisher is a name you need to learn: First of all, he’s a former star of Hamilton on Broadway, playing John Laurens and Philip Hamilton from November 2016 to March 2017. The actor and singer has also appeared in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Grease: Live! and Hamilton costar Andrew Chappelle's takeover of our Snapchat.

On November 21, he beat violinist Lindsey Stirling and actor Frankie Muniz, who came in second and third place in the finale, respectively. His partner, professional ballroom dancer Lindsay Arnold, is just as deserving—she came in second place with Cubs pitcher David Ross last year, but this is her first championship win.

Everyone’s known that Fisher and Arnold were the front-runners from the beginning. Just watch their non-stop moves to “Mi Gente” for proof:

