A herd of goats is coming back to Prospect Park next month

You've goat to be kidding us! Last year, eight, grass-eating goats were hired by Prospect Park to munch on the green space's weeds and tend to the lawn. (Eating for a living? #Goals.) Now, we're happy to report that these cuddly creatures are coming back to Brooklyn's backyard next month!

You can celebrate their return during the park's Fun on the Farm event (May 21), which allows children and adults to participate in rural activities after collecting fleece from a sheep-shearing demonstration. Use the fleece and learn how to card and wash wool, then watch how those fibers are spun into thread.

But let's be honest: you just want to go to see those adorable goats prancing around, right? Luckily, the event is free, so you can go and make all the goat calls (and take all the photos) you want.