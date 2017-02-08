A Kylie Jenner pop-up filled with lip kits is coming to Soho

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 5, 2016 at 8:36am PST



Beauty lovers, assemble! In case you’re living under a rock, Kylie Jenner’s lip kits are a big deal. Everyone—yes, even your mom—wants to get their paws on ‘em.

Why are they so special? This writer and avid lipstick-wearer doesn’t really know! However, we did find out that the 19-year-old businesswoman with a hefty Instagram following is opening a pop-up shop in Soho during New York Fashion Week. We figured you'd want to be aware, y'know, in case you want to avoid the masses, or if you want to grab some of her coveted products for yourself. (No judgements.)

The beauty shop debuts Monday, February 13 at 27 Mercer St. The big-seller will probably be any of the products included in her new Valentine’s Day collection—think sparkly lip kits (oOoOo). You can also scoop up her birthday and holiday sets, too.

The shop will be open from 10am to 9pm every day while supplies last, but we reckon everything will sell out before you can say, “Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.” Oh, and you can definitely expect a line out the door. (Kylie’s followers are no joke.)

