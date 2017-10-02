A late-night gaming cafe has come to the Lower East Side

If you want to stay up late playing video games, a cafe is here to fuel your digital desires. New Lower East Side coffee shop The Waypoint Cafe serves Intelligentsia brew and Amy's Breads pastries—and it's set up with 31 personal gaming stations for playing League of Legends, Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom, to name a few. And unlike most daytime cafes, this one will be open until midnight on the weekdays and 2am on the weekends. At $5 an hour just to play, it's almost a full-time job (as a possible gold farmer?).

Of course, playing games in drinking spaces is nothing new. Barcade has become the go-to franchise for arcade games, Fishbowl from the Tao Group opened recently in Midtown with bowling lanes and Skeeball, while board games have been popping up in bars across the city in the last couple of years.

The Waypoint Cafe is located at 65 Ludlow Street.

