We have been enjoying the supremely intense coffee at Abraço since it opened in its original location in 2007. The beans are sourced from South America and roasted in-house and the cow-only milk is organic, but the menu doesn’t brag about any of that. It lets the buzzy atmosphere, rich pour-over and famous homemade olive-oil cake speak for themselves.
Drawing inspiration from global influences including Japanese kissaten-style cafés and Sydney’s best flat whites, we’ve reached peak coffee culture in NYC. While your local coffee shop is perfect for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, the very best coffee in New York City is definitely worth traveling for. With plenty of brunch spots and bakeries to get your morning fix, we’re after the slow, loving pour-overs, the iconic NYC coffee houses and those that do something absolutely extraordinary with their joe.
