A lavish six-course mystery dinner returns to NYC at a surprisingly affordable price

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday October 3 2017, 3:38pm

Photograph: Courtesy Oxalis

Skip Per Se's and Masa's crazy-expensive tasting menus this month (uh no thanks, $595 meal at Masa). For the weekend of October 14–15, pop-up kitchen Oxalis is throwing its monthly dinner party with six courses and drink pairings for under a Benjamin. While the mysterious menu won't be revealed until the night of, last month's meal included dishes like clam with parsley and tomatillo, salt-crusted turnip with smoked egg and duck with fig, onion and horseradish. August's feast had them doling out Atlantic black bass with almond and shiso leaves with peach and Cape gooseberry. 

The night begins with three hors d’œuvres and one beverage during cocktail hour, followed by Daniel alum Nico Russell's seasonal and locally-sourced six-course dinner menu with cider, cocktail and wine pairings courtesy of Piper Kristensen from the Bearded Lady. There are two seatings (6pm and 9pm) available each night at the Brooklyn Kitchen location for $95 per person. You can purchase your meal ticket here

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 127 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

