A lavish six-course mystery dinner returns to NYC at a surprisingly affordable price

Skip Per Se's and Masa's crazy-expensive tasting menus this month (uh no thanks, $595 meal at Masa). For the weekend of October 14–15, pop-up kitchen Oxalis is throwing its monthly dinner party with six courses and drink pairings for under a Benjamin. While the mysterious menu won't be revealed until the night of, last month's meal included dishes like clam with parsley and tomatillo, salt-crusted turnip with smoked egg and duck with fig, onion and horseradish. August's feast had them doling out Atlantic black bass with almond and shiso leaves with peach and Cape gooseberry.

The night begins with three hors d’œuvres and one beverage during cocktail hour, followed by Daniel alum Nico Russell's seasonal and locally-sourced six-course dinner menu with cider, cocktail and wine pairings courtesy of Piper Kristensen from the Bearded Lady. There are two seatings (6pm and 9pm) available each night at the Brooklyn Kitchen location for $95 per person. You can purchase your meal ticket here.

