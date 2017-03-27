A 'Library on Wheels' is coming to Long Island City this spring

After years of construction delays, the striking new Hunters Point Community Library is set to open in Long Island City this summer. The 22,000 square-foot center will be a welcome addition to the Queens waterfront, but in order to tide over local residents who are itching for free books, Wi-Fi and all of the other goodies one can find at their local library branch, the Queens Library has announced that its mobile library service will be returning to the neighborhood next month.

The mobile library, which takes the form of a bus, has been active for a few years, offering key library services across Queens. This spring, it will be posted up at Center Boulevard near Gantry Plaza State Park on Sundays from noon to 5pm, beginning April 9 (which also marks the start of National Library Week).

The bus's scheduled Sunday location is a little less than a mile away from the existing Court Square library branch, so it's not like the good people of Long Island City are in any sort of library desert. But for anyone who wants to soak in some Hemingway while checking out one of the best views in the city, the mobile library should be more than welcome.