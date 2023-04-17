The New York City skyline is iconic, and also ever-changing. Famous buildings like the Empire State, Chrysler and Flatiron still stand tall next to newer icons like One World Trade Center, the ICA building and the Spiral. Simply strolling the streets of New York, you’ll take in plenty of amazing views. But to get a better picture of the city, the best views in NYC are from up or out — whether atop a tall building, up in the sky, or out on the water. Taking in the view just might be one of the best things to do in NYC.

The many incredible rooftop bars in New York offer spectacular views paired with tasty cocktails and bites. Other views can be had from atop the many beautiful buildings and towering skyscrapers in the city. Or for a more unique perspective, try viewing the skyline from the water, perhaps from a kayak (but save it for summer)? Our list of magical views in NYC will allow you to see the city in a new light. Check them out on your own, or visit a few with your special someone for a unique date option.

