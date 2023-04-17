New York
Astoria Park view of the East River
Photograph: Shaye Weaver

The best views in NYC

For the best views in NYC, head up or out to rooftop bars, skyscrapers or the water

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Tolly Wright
Contributor
Shaye Weaver
The New York City skyline is iconic, and also ever-changing. Famous buildings like the Empire State, Chrysler and Flatiron still stand tall next to newer icons like One World Trade Center, the ICA building and the Spiral. Simply strolling the streets of New York, you’ll take in plenty of amazing views. But to get a better picture of the city, the best views in NYC are from up or out — whether atop a tall building, up in the sky, or out on the water. Taking in the view just might be one of the best things to do in NYC.

The many incredible rooftop bars in New York offer spectacular views paired with tasty cocktails and bites. Other views can be had from atop the many beautiful buildings and towering skyscrapers in the city. Or for a more unique perspective, try viewing the skyline from the water, perhaps from a kayak (but save it for summer)? Our list of magical views in NYC will allow you to see the city in a new light. Check them out on your own, or visit a few with your special someone for a unique date option.

Amazing views in NYC

Summit One Vanderbilt
Photograph by Evan Joseph; courtesy of SUMMIT Once Vanderbilt

1. Summit One Vanderbilt

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Midtown East

Summit One Vanderbilt sits atop the new 67-floor One Vanderbilt super-tall—a 1,401-foot-high—skyscraper just west of Grand Central Terminal, where you first enter the experience underground. Visitors take an elevator up to the 91st floor, where they're 1,000 feet over the streets and sidewalks of NYC. Kenzo Digital has created a totally mirrored infinity room called "Air" that reflects the sky and city views over and over, making you feel like you're walking in the sky or on another plane of existence. Looking above you and below you in this two-story space, you see your reflection repeating forever.

2. Sunset Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Sunset Park

The Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty are visible from this multiblock park, which has loaned its name to the adjacent neighborhood. The view contains multitudes—Manhattan’s downtown, the East River and Brooklyn.

One World Observatory
Photograph: Courtesy of One World Observatory

3. One World Observatory

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Financial District

Crowds have clamored for the chance to ride the high-speed elevators to floors 100 through 102 of One World Trade Center. While it might seem a bit like a cheesy tourist attraction, there’s nothing that can compare to the panoramic views more than 1,250 feet above the city’s streets. Budget time to stay for a meal—the observatory serves three different dining options and all that “ooh”ing and “ahh”ing will leave you hungry.

Empire State Building
Photograph: Courtesy Empire State Building

5. Empire State Building

  • Attractions
  • Monuments and memorials
  • Midtown West

The most famous of the city’s observation decks deserves the hype. Brave the throngs of romantics and picture-crazy tourists feast eyes on the view that has left people in awe since the 1930s. If New York’s cityscape doesn’t affect you, the crisp breeze on the 86-story-high open-air deck certainly will.

Edge Observation Deck
Photograph: Getty Images for Edge at Hudson Yards

6. Edge Observation Deck

  • Attractions
  • Midtown West

The highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere is right here at Hudson Yards. The bird's-eye attraction is well worth a visit—that is, if you’re not afraid of heights. The building’s outdoor terrace takes you 65-feet into the sky making it the highest public balcony in NYC. The deck not only features panoramic views of our city’s skyline, but a killer vantage point below. Brave souls can stand on a large, see-through glass floor and wave to passerby 1,100 feet beneath.

Astoria Park
Photograph: Shaye Weaver

7. Astoria Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Astoria

The 60-acre park, which boasts tennis courts, a track, walking trails, basketball courts and multiple playgrounds, is right on the East River. That means it has incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and the Triborough/RFK Bridge. Go for sunset and you won’t be disappointed by the gorgeous silhouette of the city and the Triboro and Hellsgate bridges.

 

Wave Hill
Photograph: Courtesy Wave Hill

8. Wave Hill

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • The Bronx
  • price 1 of 4

This city-owned garden in the Riverdale section of the Bronx retains the same horticultural traditions as when it was a private estate. You’ll find an elegant 19th-century mansion surrounded by meticulously groomed gardens, featuring abundant wildflowers and shady pergolas. The area offers sweeping views of the river and the New Jersey Palisades. Time Out Tip: Wake up early to take advantage of free admission between 9am and noon every Saturday during select months of the year.

Gantry Plaza State Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Young Sok Yun

9. Gantry Plaza State Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Long Island City

The 12-acres of waterside greenery, playgrounds and courts in this Long Island City park are made all the more glorious by the East River and the famous skyscrapers rising west of the gentle waves. Visit at sunset when the yellow, pink and orange skies blend together behind those beacons of modernity and watch the lights switch on at the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings.

Belvedere Castle
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. Belvedere Castle

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Central Park

Tucked away in Central Park this whimsical Victorian Folly—a beautiful structure without a true purpose—was designed by Calvert Vaux, one of the park’s architects, in 1865. From its two balconies you’ll have the best views of the park’s most popular spots including the Delacorte Theater, the Great Lawn, Turtle Pond and the Ramble. For a closer look at Mother Nature’s handiwork, peer into the telescopes and microscopes provided by the Henry Luce Nature Observatory or borrow a pair of binoculars to start looking for birds and critters.

Brooklyn Bridge
Photograph: Shutterstock

12. Brooklyn Bridge

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Manhattan

The 19th-century feat of engineering is itself a sight to behold. Appreciate the beautiful craftsmanship of the suspension bridge and expansive views of Manhattan, Brooklyn and the harbor along the landmark’s walkway. Some folks will tell you that you haven’t really lived in New York until you’ve walked or biked the 1.1 miles at sunrise, and with the way the sun hits the metal and reflects off the water, we couldn’t agree more.

Domino Park
Photograph: Courtesy Daniel Levin

13. Domino Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Williamsburg

The former site of the Domino Sugar Factory that has been transformed into sprawling public waterfront park—with amenities ranging from a 450-foot-long elevated catwalk to bocce courts, a volleyball court—has some of the best views of the Manhattan skyline, especially at night. Best of all, the breeze from the East River is refreshing!

Green-Wood Cemetery
Photograph: Courtesy Evan Rabeck

14. Green-Wood Cemetery

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Greenwood

Travel through the rolling, sacred grounds where thousands of New York’s residents have found their eternal resting place to the highest natural point in Brooklyn, Battle Hill. On this Revolutionary War site, where many early Americans fought for independence, a statue of Minerva, the Roman goddess of wisdom and war, appears to be waving at the Statue of Liberty, who is visible in the distance. When you see it, remember it’s okay to feel a bit patriotic.

The High Line
Photograph: Courtesy The Standard, High Line

15. The High Line

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Chelsea

Walking along the abandoned elevated train tracks of the High Line not only gives you stunning sight-lines of lower Manhattan and midtown, but also lets you become part of the city’s skyline. Feel the pulse of the city high above the trendy Meatpacking District, Chelsea streets and the area’s mixture of historic buildings and new developments—even more so if the guests at the adjacent Standard Hotel choose to leave their blinds open during a midday rendezvous.

16. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Roof Garden

  • Museums
  • Art and design
  • Central Park

By all accounts, the Met is easy on the eyes—amazing architecture and design filled with one of finest art collections in the Western hemisphere—but you don’t have to know anything about antiquities or aesthetics to understand the wow-factor of the roof garden. Down refreshing cocktails as you sip up the glory of Central Park and the Upper East Side below.

Staten Island Ferry
Photograph: Courtesy Marlborough Gallery/Richard Estes

17. Staten Island Ferry

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Financial District

Every day thousands of commuters get to soak in New York’s most iconic sites without spending a dime. Whether you have business in Richmond County or just want to get up close and personal with the Statue of Liberty, hop on board this vessel and head straight to the deck for a breath of the Hudson River and dazzling views of Lower Manhattan, Liberty Island, Ellis Island and Governors Island.

