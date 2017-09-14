A Nutella cafe is coming to NYC next year

Super fans of Italian hazelnut-cocoa spread Nutella have something to go nutty over: an all-Nutella cafe is expected to open in Greenwich Village.

The city's latest single-subject restaurant will take the ground floor of a new Morris Adjmi–designed condominium building at 116 University Place when it opens next year with a 2,200-square-foot Nutella-focused cafe and coffee bar.

It's not Nutella's first foray into the restaurant game. In addition to pop-ups, the brand opened the first Nutella Cafe location in Chicago earlier this year to long lines of ravenous fans of the chocolatey spread. Here in New York, Eataly's Flatiron location already has its own cult-favorite Nutella bar, but this will the spread's first permanent stand-alone spot in NYC.

Along with savory panini, soups and salads, expect crêpes, croissants, waffles, French toast and other goodies drizzled with the brown stuff—and a massive sugar high to go along with it.