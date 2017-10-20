A Pringles pop-up in Times Square lets you customize your own chip flavors

A post shared by Amy Perrillo ☘ (@amyperrillo) on Oct 18, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Another day, another pop-up in Times Square. The latest insufferable installation to come to the Crossroads of the World is the Pringles Stack Shack, a temporary space from the snack food purveyor where doe-eyed consumers can create their own flavor combinations. Essentially, people can walk up, shove any variety of 25 different Pringles flavors into a single stack and go on their merry way. In a press release, the company calls this process “flavor stacking,” a pun referencing the manner in which the salty chips are arranged in their containers.

The pop-up is free and includes super strange Pringles varieties like Screamin’ Dill Pickle and Kickin’ Chicken Taco. It's interactive. It's capitalistic. It's emblematic of everything that is Times Square in 2017.

Located at the corner of 41st Street and Broadway, the shack opened up on Wednesday and is open until 7pm on Friday.

