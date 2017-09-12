A prosecco shake is coming to Shake Shack, because, of course

The Shake Shack PR team has been in overdrive these days. On the heels of its recent announcement to serve eel burgers in conjunction with chef Fergus Henderson, the chain is also launching a "Will & Grace" collaboration by debuting two, brand new shakes for the TV show's grand return.

The two new treats are inspired by the two pairs: Will and Grace, and Jack and Karen (can you guess which one has prosecco?). Grab one from Monday, September 18 through Sunday, October 1 for $5.99 each at the Herald Square and Upper West Side locations.

The Jack & Karen shake is a 21+ concoction with strawberry frozen custard blended with prosecco and topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and raspberry dust, while the Will & Grace version is cinnamon marshmallow frozen custard blended with Shack fudge and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.

And it's not all prosecco and sprinkles–for every shake sold, Shake Shack and NBC will donate $2 to GLAAD.