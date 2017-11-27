A Sarah Jessica Parker pop-up shop just opened in NYC

If you haven’t exhausted your wallet after scooping up all those deals during Black Friday, you might want to bring your plastic to this new pop-up shop brought to us by a New Yorker who is near and dear to our shoe-loving hearts.

That’s right, Sex and the City fans: Sarah Jessica Parker opened a temporary shop in midtown, and it looks like the shoe closet out of Carrie Bradshaw’s dreams. The 1,600-square-foot retail joint carries SJP’s utmost favorite, best-selling pumps, heels and booties, which the star-slash-designer launched in 2014. But the big news is that the kicks have been redesigned to feature new colors and fabrics.

You can also snag handbags and more footwear from the actress’s Resort 2017 collection as well as the brand’s must-have “little black dress,” too. The downside is that this pop-up is only open for a short amount of time—it closes on Sunday, December 3. So make sure to go and check it out ASAP if you want to shop SJP’s stylish accessories in-person.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pop-up is located at 640 Fifth Avenue (enter at 6 West 52nd St). Open Mon-Wed 11am–8pm, Thu–Sun 10am–9pm. Dec 3 hours are 11am–5pm.

