New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
MoMA Design Store
Photograph: Charlie Rubin

Where to shop on Black Friday in NYC

Check your bank statement! Black Friday, NYC’s biggest shopping day of the year, is coming up—and the deals are nothing to sneeze at!

Edited by
Will Gleason
Written by
Jennifer Picht
&
Time Out New York contributors
Advertising

Before you finish your last bite of Thanksgiving Turkey, Black Friday—NYC’s biggest shopping day of the year—will already be in full swing. Sure, some stores will remain closed out of respect for the holiday. But others are offering deals days in advance to offset the shipping delay madness. If you’re a traditionalist and plan to shop in person the day after Thanksgiving, this list of stores will certainly have the deals and steals you’re jonesing for. Like last year, it’s safe to assume most stores will have COVID-19 safety protocols in place. For those willing to brave the crowds and the early hours for a shopping bonanza, look to these stores and start planning your route. (Might we suggest hitting the ones near the best coffee shops in NYC first?) If you don’t shop until you drop, check out some of the best things to do in NYC on Black Friday at major New York attractions.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Thanksgiving in NYC

Where to shop on Black Friday in NYC

Bloomingdale's
Photograph: Shutterstock

Bloomingdale's

The high-end department store on Third Avenue usually opens its doors bright and early at 7am on Black Friday and will stay open until 10pm. Online, the deals begin as early as November 23 and include savings on everything from men’s designer clothing to women’s dresses, home decor, accessories and more.

Read more
Shop Now
MoMA Design Store
Photograph: Charlie Rubin

MoMA Design Store

  • Shopping
  • Design and interiors
  • Soho
  • price 2 of 4

MoMA's design store is a must for design fans, the museum's stand-alone retail arm assembles an impressive array of contemporary furnishings and gifts, including sculptural vases, clocks, kitchenware and gadgets. 

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
Apple Store
Photograph: Shutterstock/Marco R

Apple Store

  • Shopping
  • Electronics
  • Midtown East
  • price 2 of 4

Apple fans get ready, while 2021 Black Friday has not been announced yet, for the last few years now, Apple has extended their one-day Black Friday sale beyond Friday-only. That means all Thanksgiving weekend long both in-stores and online locales have super sales starting early in the morning on Black Friday and ending in the evening on Cyber Monday. Set your Apple Watch and get ready to shop, shop, shop

 

Read more
Macy's Herald Square
Photograph: Jessica Lin

Macy's Herald Square

The world’s largest department store will open on Black Friday but Macy's Black Friday preview sale typically begins a week prior to Thanksgiving. Historically, there are usually excellent deals on kitchen essentials from Macy’s on Black Fridays past, so get your credit cards ready. 

Read more
Shop Now
Advertising
Target

Target

All of the Target stores in the five boroughs—including locations in Herald Square, Tribeca, Harlem, Brooklyn and Queens—will be open on Black Friday. But this year, the brand is offering Black Friday savings weeks prior to the day after Thanksgiving. You'll find deals in a variety of categories such as home, apparel and accessories, and electronics. Target releases the following week’s deal prices in advance so shoppers can plan accordingly. 

Read more
Shop Now
Saks Fifth Avenue
Photograph: Shutterstock

Saks Fifth Avenue

  • Shopping
  • Department stores
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

What's better than high fashion at lower prices? Not much, of course. Enter Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual Black Friday sale, which typically begins the week of Turkey Day. Doors are open for you to take advantage of Black Friday deals which, in recent years, looked like up to 40% off certain designer brands, 50% off coats and winter gear, and more irresistible bargains. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Michaels
Photograph: Caroline Voagen Nelson

Michaels

If lockdown brought out your creative side, head to Michaels to stock up on supplies and decor for the holiday season. You can load up on glitter glue and beyond as deals will begin the day before Thanksgiving and last through November 28. (FYI: Last year, the retailer was closed on Thanksgiving Day.)

Read more
Shop Now
Uniqlo
Photograph: Shutterstock

Uniqlo

Uniqlo knows a thing or two about warm winter gear. You can stock up on cashmere sweaters and puffer coats for the whole family with sweet discounts. In recent years, Uniqlo has celebrated Black Friday for the entire week of Thanksgiving, so you probably won't have to miss your morning sleep on Friday. 

Read more
Shop Now
Advertising
Old Navy
Photograph: Shutterstock

Old Navy

In recent years, the Black Friday sale at this mecca for everyday basics treated customers to 50 percent off through Black Friday, with early access for Old Navy card holders beginning as early as November 12. Time will tell what 2021 offers up.

Read more
Shop Now
Show moreLoading animation

More Black Friday in NYC stories

Advertising
NYC events in December 2020
Photograph: Filip Wolak

NYC events in December 2020

  • Things to do

Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year with the best NYC events in December 2020. This season's highlights include, well, you already know what they are. But you’ll only find out how to get Radio City Christmas Spectacular tickets and where to see The Nutcracker Ballet in NYC here! You can really get into the spirit when you visit one of New York's many holiday markets boasting great gifts for your friends and family as well as tasty provisions. Looking for something less festive? Check out terrific art shows and concerts.

RECOMMENDED: Full NYC events calendar for 2020

Check out our Winter Village video

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.