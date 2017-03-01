A slammin' NYC Food Truck Fest is happening next Sunday

You know it’s officially spring in New York once all the best NYC food trucks come out to play. Thanks to Grand Bazaar NYC and The New York Food Truck Association, you don’t have to wait until March 20 to gorge on some grub on-the-go.

Next Sunday (March 12), a dozen gourmet food trucks will be stationed at 100 W 77th Street from 10am to 5:30pm for a special NYC Food Truck Fest. Some of the vendors participating include Luke’s Lobster, Carl’s Steaks, Neapolitan Express, Gorilla Cheese NYC and more. You can also shop over 100 of Grand Bazaar’s market vendors between bites.

We received some photos of the grub that will be there, so make sure to peep these food-porn pics as well as the full vendor list below. Oh, and if you’re planning to attend, we suggest that you wear your stretchy pants.

Food trucks:

Big D's

Gorilla Cheese NYC

Souvlaki GR

The Empanada Sonata

Carl's Steaks

Luke's Lobster

STUF'D Truck

Crepes Truck

Neapolitan Express

Sweet Chili NYC

