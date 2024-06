From breakfast chopped cheeses to lunch break-ready tacos to Belgian waffles, NYC’s food trucks have grab-and-go grub covered for every meal of the day.

For a city that pulsates with as much on-the-go energy as New York, it only makes sense that food trucks have started to rival Gotham’s best brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Once limited to slinging simple fare like burgers and hot dogs, the mobile food renaissance of the past few years has yielded a population of trucks and carts serving up pristine seafood, fresh-fried falafel, and a plethora of other mouthwatering bites (many of their moderately priced plates are also our favorite cheap eats). Whether they still roam the streets or have found the perfect home to park for good, these are the best food trucks in NYC.

