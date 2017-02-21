A standing-only steakhouse will open in NYC this week

Some foods, from double-tortilla–wrapped tacos to dirty-water dogs, are well-suited to eat while standing. Steak isn't usually thought to be one of them, but Ikinari is looking to change that when it opens in the East Village (90 East 10th Street) this Thursday.



At the first U.S. location of Kunio Ichinose's Tokyo-based standing steak restaurant chain—which has more than 100 locations throughout Japan—diners can choose between three thick cuts of 40-day wet-aged beef (ribeye, sirloin or filet) and note how many ounces they'd like (a minimum order is seven ounces or 10.6 ounces, depending on what cut has been chosen, but you can add more weight at an extra cost).



Steaks are cut to order, cooked over an open fire and served with a daily vegetable at one of 40 standing stations, which are set with sauces like salt-and-pepper and the restaurant's signature soy-based J-Steak sauce. (There are also 10 seated tables.)

The set menu makes for a quick, and cheap, meal: At lunchtime, you can get a 10-ounce chuck eye steak with salad, soup and rice for $20, tip included.

Photograph: Courtesy of Ikinari