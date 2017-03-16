A strange balloon fashion show is coming to Brooklyn

NYC is one of the fashion capitals of the world. Designers push boundaries in order to make the most eye catching pieces.
Currently there is a new trend in the fashion world: balloon fashion.
Yep, you heard that right balloon fashion.
Japanese fashion designer, Emi Jingu, is showing off her latest balloon inspired fashion line at the Ouchi Gallery in Brooklyn. Presenting the line as a “unique way to bring happiness to everyone”, the exhibition is showing her past works of art and her new designs.
The show officially opens today, and New Yorkers can visit till Sunday, March 19th from noon to 6pm.
TBH, someone walking around in a balloon dress won't be one the weirdest things you'd have seen on the streets of Gotham.
