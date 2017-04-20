A surf shop–themed rooftop bar is opening in NYC next month

What’s better than ordinary beach bars? A beach bar on a rooftop! In two weeks, pop-up bar Surf Shack will open at Goodstory on the roof of Arlo Soho hotel, and it will definitely get you in the mood for summer. The themed bar will have rosé and grilling stations, surf gear as decor and baby pools filled with beer à la The Last Man on Earth.

There will also be all your favorite tiki cocktails, of course. From classic margaritas and mai tais to the extra-large, vodka-spiked Orangeade, they’re all present. And there will be eats like carnitas tacos and burgers to soak up the boozy frozen drinks. You can also order an entire grilled fish, which will seem like a really good idea once you’re four Rum Runners deep.

The rooftop bar will open on May 5, so all we need now is for beach weather to hurry up and arrive in NYC.

Photograph: Courtesy Surf Shack