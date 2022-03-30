Frozen, fruity, on the rocks, with salt or without—no matter how you prefer them, these are the best margaritas in NYC.

Sure–celebrating Cinco de Mayo satisfies any South-of-the-Border craving, but why reserve the city’s best margaritas in NYC for just one day? It's always time for tequila, especially when shaken up with a hit of spice or swirled with sweet watermelon. Hit NYC’s best Mexican restaurants for some serious agave spirits, or down them alongside some of Gotham's best tacos. Fair warning, though: You're gonna want a pitcher.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to cocktails in NYC