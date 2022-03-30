A slow and steady spice from house-infused jalapeño tequila gives this glass quite the kick, but lip-puckering lime makes it more fresh than fiery. And though you'd think mescal was giving its agave cousin some help, that craveable smoldering comes courtesy of chipotle-speckled salt around the rim.
Sure–celebrating Cinco de Mayo satisfies any South-of-the-Border craving, but why reserve the city’s best margaritas in NYC for just one day? It's always time for tequila, especially when shaken up with a hit of spice or swirled with sweet watermelon. Hit NYC’s best Mexican restaurants for some serious agave spirits, or down them alongside some of Gotham's best tacos. Fair warning, though: You're gonna want a pitcher.
