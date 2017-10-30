A sushi speakeasy is opening in Chelsea in November

Chelsea is about to get a great new option for top-flight omakase

Time Out New York has learned that David Bouhadana will be opening a new location of his excellent (and affordable!) Sushi by Boū inside the Jue Lan Club in mid-November. Similar to the current midtown location underneath the Sanctuary Hotel, the soon-to-open outpost will be rocking an underground speakeasy vibe, taking over a private party room inside the Asian restaurant that was once dubbed “the 1932 room.”

The new spot, with 10 seats, will be the largest location of the sushi restaurant yet. In addition to the popular $50, 12-course menu, which you have a non-negotiable 30 minutes to eat, it will also be offering a 90-minute $100 Sushi by Bae omakase from Chef Oona Tempest.

Reservations will be available at sushibybou.com.

