Above-ground subway service will be restored at 6pm, and other Stella updates

Well folks, Winter Storm Stella didn't bring anywhere close to the two feet of snow to New York that many meteorologists were projecting. But the icy system gummed up the city's roads and public transportation nevertheless (and also gave way for some pretty picturesque Instagrams).

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the MTA would be suspending above-ground subway service beginning at 4am on Tuesday morning as a result of the approaching storm. As the snowfall settled down (and never hit the two to four inches per hour that was previously predicted), Cuomo announced that above-ground service will be restored at 6pm this evening. So if you live off an above-ground stop and haven't left your apartment all day, this should be great news.

Some Metro North lines will also be back up and running at 6pm, after service on that system was suspended at noon today. Trains on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines will operate limited hourly service until 11pm tonight. MTA buses are also running, albeit with regular delays, but the MTA said that they would be back on a normal schedule by 5am Wednesday morning.

At the end of the day, Stella only brought about seven inches of snowfall to the city. It'd be hard to imagine the delays, service suspensions and other mind-numbing effects that two feet of snow would have had on New Yorkers collective psyche.