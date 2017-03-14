See 11 photos of snowstorm Stella trying and failing to be a blizzard

Following in the footsteps of fake news, snowstorm Stella proved to be a fake blizzard in NYC today. Though we were promised up to two feet of the white stuff, instead, we’ll now have way less snow—just four to eight inches. Though public schools and above-ground subway service did close today, Broadway shows must go on as usual. And New Yorkers didn’t let the gloomy weather put a damper on their snow day, hitting the streets to take photos of the serene snow before it turns into slush puddles. Here are our favorite Instagrams of today’s moderate, not-a-blizzard snowstorm:
