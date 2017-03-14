  • Blog
See 11 photos of snowstorm Stella trying and failing to be a blizzard

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday March 14 2017, 2:11pm

Following in the footsteps of fake news, snowstorm Stella proved to be a fake blizzard in NYC today. Though we were promised up to two feet of the white stuff, instead, we’ll now have way less snow—just four to eight inches. Though public schools and above-ground subway service did close today, Broadway shows must go on as usual. And New Yorkers didn’t let the gloomy weather put a damper on their snow day, hitting the streets to take photos of the serene snow before it turns into slush puddles. Here are our favorite Instagrams of today’s moderate, not-a-blizzard snowstorm: 

 

 

A post shared by Nico Schinco (@nschinco) on

 

A post shared by Felipe Vicianna (@felipevicianna) on

 

A post shared by Berti (@photosbyberti) on

 

A post shared by @melliekr on

 

A post shared by Abraham Chuang (@nydetour) on

 

A post shared by Casandra Ramos (@casandraramos) on

 

A post shared by Chandle Lee (@chandle.art) on

 

A post shared by Cindy (@cin.days) on

 

A post shared by Mairin (@mairintuite) on

Staff writer
Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments