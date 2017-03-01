All the inspiring events you should go to during HeForShe’s New York Arts Week

It’s no secret that NYC is full of badass females and ridiculously talented artists. Right in time for Women’s History Month, HeForShe Arts Week arrives with a slew of events around the globe, and there are some pretty awesome ones right here in NYC.

You’ll remember HeForShe as the gender equality campaign from UN Women that Emma Watson helped launch. Watson’s already made several appearances in NYC, along with hiding books on the subway and giving advice in Grand Central, in the name of feminism.

The Arts Week events run from March 8 to 15 and include everything from a feminist politics game night to tickets for Waitress on Broadway. If you want to see the other events HeForShe is hosting around the globe, check out the full calendar here, and these are all the events here in NYC:

Lighting of the Empire State Building Empire State Building; Mar 8 at noon; by invitation only

Though you can’t actually go to the lighting ceremony without an invite, make sure to peep the Empire State Building when it’s lit up in HeForShe’s signature magenta color—on the day of the women’s strike in NYC , appropriately.

Antigone The Austin E. Quigley Black Box Theatre; Mar 8 at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm; tickets start at $5

Seeing a show in a theater doesn’t have to be a passive event. At this interactive performance, the audience moves around and helps the performers at stations for political action.

Conversation with an Educator- Kiki Smith’s ‘Lilith’ The Met Museum; Mar 9 at 3pm; free with museum admission

Educate yo self about art at this event. One of the Met Museum’s educators, Deborah Goldberg, will host the discussion.

Brooklyn Museum presents its Salsa Party and current exhibition Martha A. and Robert S. Rubin Pavilion, Brooklyn Museum; Mar 9 at 6pm; free with museum admission

Yes, this is a salsa dancing class at a museum. Pick up some fancy footwork and then watch Latin dance pros show off their stuff alongside live music.

The Gotham All-Stars Gotham Comedy Club; Mar 9 at 8pm; $15

If you’re sick of raging about politics, may we suggest a comedy show instead? There will be funny people from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Daily Show and more.

Game Night #6: Feminist Politics SOHO20; Mar 10 at 6:30pm; free

Not that Monopoly isn’t meaningful, but it’s not quite as meaningful as this game night will be: It’ll have games made by artists Rebecca Goyette, Desiree Des and Zeljka Blaskic that cover feminist politics in the world right now.

Jen Silverman’s The Moors The Duke; Mar 10, 11, 13-15 at 7:30pm; tickets start at $40

This play is inspired by the Brontë sisters, just in case you’ve been wanting even more female author inspiration after joining Emma Watson’s feminist book club.

Elsinore The Cell; Mar 10 at 7:30pm; $30

This interactive theater event is also a dinner reception, letting you interact with the all-female cast as they tell their story.

Waitress, on Broadway Brooks Atkinson Theatre; Mar 10 at 8pm; tickets start at $79

Yes, this is mere weeks before Sara Bareilles steps into the leading role , but it was one of the best Broadway shows of last season. And they bake pies in the theater.

Love Anarchy and Other Affairs, The Snake and the Falcon, and Nobody is Sleeping La Mama; Mar 12 at 11am; free

You get not one, not two, but three plays for the price of one here–oh, and that price is free (just reserve a seat online). There will also be panels to attend, so make sure to stay all day.

Plastic Flowers The Slipper Room; Mar 12 and 13 at 8pm; tickets start at $20

Need inspiration for your next karaoke night? This one-woman opera will give you just that, and it’s followed by an artist talk for even more ideas on how to slay.

She Makes Me Laugh & The Box The Striker; Mar 13 at 7pm; $7

Female comedians are the best comedians, as proven at this storytelling, character, improv and stand-up event.

Blogologues The Striker; Mar 13 at 8pm; $15

In this comedy show, creators Allison Goldberg and Jen Jamula read aloud some of the craziest Yelp reviews, OKCupid profiles and miscellanea found on the internet. You should applaud not only their hilariousness but their braveness for reading through pages and pages of one-star reviews.

Improv! The Striker; Mar 13, 9:30pm; $7

The PIT is hosting an improv night with our favorite funny ladies.

Conversation with an Educator- Yto Barrada’s Lyautey Unit Blocks The Met Museum; Mar 14 at 3pm; free with museum admission

If you’re been thinking about going to the Met for months without actually going, now you really have no excuse not to. At this event, you can check out the art and hear an interactive dialogue from museum educator Julie H. Reiss.

Tribeca Talks: Gillian Anderson & Jennifer Nadel SVA Theatre; Mar 14 at 5pm; $20

These two killer female authors will discuss their book We: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere and teach you how to change the world, basically.

Advanced special screening of The Zookeeper’s Wife and panel discussion AMC Empire 25; Mar 15 at 6:30pm

Go for the advanced screening of Jessica Chastain’s new movie, stay for the panel with the cast and crew on gender equality.