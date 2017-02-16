  • Blog
Emma Watson was giving advice for $2 in Grand Central this week

By Hannah Streck Posted: Thursday February 16 2017, 1:27pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/UN Women

Emma Watson is a world treasure.

This activist has moved all of us with her #HeforShe campaign to promote gender equality, hiding books in subway, or getting us super excited for her debut as Belle in one of the most anticipated movies of 2017, Beauty and the Beast. Just this past week, she touched our hearts in the most low key way possible; becoming a therapist for Gothamites in Grand Central Station.

 

Just Emma Watson giving life advice in grand central station

A post shared by Sam Slover (@sslover) on

While Emma herself was not physically in the building (sad day), she had 21st century way of connecting with commuters via an iPad. All New Yorkers had to do was donate $2 (charity undisclosed at this time), to get an emotional boost from this gifted feminist.

Whether you were able to put your feelings and thoughts on the Post-it wall at Union Square or got some word of wisdom from sixth grader in Williamsburg; it’s always nice to get a motivational pep talk from a UN Goodwill ambassador. 

Staff writer
By Hannah Streck 3 Posts

Hannah is a digital content producer at Time Out. She drinks way too much red wine (for the health reasons... duh) and has been known to make her friends laugh on occasion. Follow her at @im_a_palindrome.

For any feedback or for more information email

