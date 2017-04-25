An aerial gondola connecting Staten Island to New Jersey could become a thing

Staten Island is regularly scoffed at by residents of New York's other four boroughs, but some major new developments are looking to change it from an afterthought into a go-to destination. Whether it's the stunning 100 Gates Project, the city's first Primark store or the world's largest ferris wheel that's currently being erected, there's no shortage of head-turning improvements on the island.

The latest proposed development that Staten Islanders are pushing for comes in the form of an aerial gondola adjacent to the Bayonne Bridge that would connect the borough to New Jersey. The Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC) launched a contest for to design a concept for the unique form of transit, which was won by Leitner-Poma, the company that operates the aerial tramway at Roosevelt Island and other locations around the country.

According to SI Live, the gondola would be able to bring commuters from Staten Island to Bayonne in just six minutes, and from there they could transfer to a PATH train, making the overall trip to Manhattan take a little more than 30 minutes.

The SIEDC is so excited about the idea of an aerial gondola that they're carting a concept car for the service around the borough. Here's what the thing looks like:

Don't expect to take a picturesque ride next to the Bayonne any time soon, though. The powers that be are working on conducting a feasibility study for the project, which could take years.