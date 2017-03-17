  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Take a look at New York’s first Primark!

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday March 17 2017, 2:31pm

Take a look at New York’s first Primark!
Photograph: Courtesy Newscast Creative

Fancy a much-needed shopping trip? One month ago, we told you New York was getting its first-ever Primark. As of yesterday, the UK fashion brand is officially open for business.

The trendy, dirt-cheap retailer is located at the Staten Island Mall (2655 Richmond Ave). The massive shop (55,100-square-feet, with 41 fitting rooms) has all your wardrobe essentials, including apparel, shoes and accessories for both men and women. You can even nab home goods and beauty products, too. Best of all? You can leave with multiple bags filled-to-the-brim with new duds without making a major dent in your bank account. (Seriously, you can get a pair of shoes for $12.) 

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Newscast Creative

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 748 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest