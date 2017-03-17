Take a look at New York’s first Primark!

Fancy a much-needed shopping trip? One month ago, we told you New York was getting its first-ever Primark. As of yesterday, the UK fashion brand is officially open for business.

The trendy, dirt-cheap retailer is located at the Staten Island Mall (2655 Richmond Ave). The massive shop (55,100-square-feet, with 41 fitting rooms) has all your wardrobe essentials, including apparel, shoes and accessories for both men and women. You can even nab home goods and beauty products, too. Best of all? You can leave with multiple bags filled-to-the-brim with new duds without making a major dent in your bank account. (Seriously, you can get a pair of shoes for $12.)

Photograph: Courtesy Newscast Creative