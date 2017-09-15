An art exhibit shows off works made out of MetroCards this weekend

A post shared by SINGLE FARE (@singlefare) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

The advent of the MetroCard was one of the greatest things to ever happen to New York (at least in our humble opinion). The thin plastic beauts almost single-handedly gave subway access to millions of New Yorkers, offering a level of transit freedom that was previously unimaginable in the city before their debut in 1993.

This weekend, the cards will be front-and-center at a Chelsea art show titled “Single Fare 4.” Presented by the New York Academy of Art and hosted at Highline Stages, the exhibit shows off thousands of pieces of artwork created on or with MetroCards. Now in its eighth year, the show has become a staple for New York art and transit nerds alike. From sculptures to tiny landscape paintings, each piece on display feels like an inside joke that the entire city of New York can take part in.

Those who head out to gawk at the cute little art nuggets will also have the opportunity to purchase them. (Disclaimer: They're not cheap.) Each work will be sold for a flat fee of $115, which is actually cheaper than a 30-day pass. You can also head out to the exhibit's opening hour from 5–6pm on Saturday to snag some early picks, but you'll pay $215 for each piece during that stretch.

The exhibit runs from 5–8pm on Saturday and from noon–6pm on Sunday.

A post shared by Richard Bancroft (@richbancroft) on Sep 14, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

A post shared by Alonsa Guevara (@alonsaguevara) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:07am PDT