An art festival showcasing New York's worst sexts is coming to Brooklyn

Spring dating fever is in the air, whether you've already got a bae or are still furiously swiping to find someone to grab a drink with this weekend. And we all know what kind of messages those swipes can lead to...

Chances are that during your NYC dating history, you've received some pretty out-there statements and your fair share of prompted (and very, very unprompted) sexts. Now, you care share them with all of Gotham!

An inaugural art festival is heading to Brooklyn to showcase the ups and downs of flirting in the digital age, complete with screenshots. The festival will be held on April 5th at Littlefield, and the artwork will be provided by you.

Organizers are looking for images, texts, video and audio featuring the best (and worst) sexts that you've either received or sent. There is a strict no-shaming policy so if you’re thinking of embarrassing that person who ghosted on you after a few dates, think again.

From the organizers:

"We enforce a strict no shaming policy. If there is a face in your submission, please upload an additional picture (yours or your ‘friend’) which includes your face and the current date as proof of consent to be judged in the festival. You can always take a pic next to todays-date.net."

If you feel like submitting your dating life, head to the Sexting Art Festival for more info on how to become part of this festival.