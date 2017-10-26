An artist will paint your portrait using his erection in the East Village tonight

Please tell us you're free tonight.

Brent Ray Fraser, a multimedia artist known for throwing his body into his paintings, will hit the darling East Village party and performance space Club Cumming tonight for an hour-long stage spectacular involving striptease and live painting. And for one lucky audience member, Fraser will paint their likeness using his erection. Don't bother questioning the logistics of how he cleans and straightens his tools—the guy clearly knows what he's doing.

#francegottalent #lafranceaunincroyabletalent #brentrayfraser A post shared by Brent Ray Fraser (@iambrf) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Outside of his live stage acts, Fraser has made erotic videos, and has contributed to group shows and hosted solo shows of his paintings throughout the world. He lives and works outside of Vancouver.

If you can't witness the spectacle tonight, Fraser will return to Club Cumming tomorrow night to paint the fabulous visage of club owner and actor Alan Cumming. How can we commission this man to do some pieces for the White House?

Fraser's show goes down at 10pm tonight, and you can buy $15 tickets here. You can learn even more about the artist here.

