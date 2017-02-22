An epic Game of Thrones show is heading to MSG next month

The new season of hugely successful, ren-fair-come-to-life epic Game of Thrones won't air till summer—June 25 if rumors are to be believed—but this March you can warm up for its return by revisiting the music of the show. Game of Thrones: Live Concert Experience comes to Madison Square Garden on March 7, and tickets are on sale. Whether the concert will meet the high bar set by previous tie-in events like Rave of Thrones, we make no promises. But you can except an audio-visual experience set to the music of Ramin Djawadi. Time Out's Zach Long talked to the composer earlier this year about the tour, and Djawadi divulged some details (spoilers!!!) about putting the program together:

You had six seasons of music to pull from, how did you go about building the narrative for the concert?

I sat down and I pulled all my favorites. When I did that, I had six hours of music and I knew we couldn’t have a six-hour concert, so I had to condense it. It was really tough to make those decisions and shorten pieces and summarize things. Game of Thrones jumps around quite a bit, so we do that too. I assume that most people who come to the concert have seen the show, so it goes through all six seasons.

Get a look at the concert's huge LED screens and Wall-like stage setup below.